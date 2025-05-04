Raid 2 is growing from strength to strength at the box office. Only the sky is the limit for this crime thriller, which made a smashing start at the box office on May 1, 2025. It has now set the pace for a blockbuster Sunday with an impressive rise in morning occupancy and ticket sales. Scroll below for day 4 trends!

Box Office Day 4 Morning Occupancy

As per Sacnilk, Raid 2 registered occupancy of 19.38% during the morning shows on Sunday. This was a 61% jump compared to footfalls of 12.04% yesterday. Admissions will only improve during the afternoon and evening shows. With that, Raj Kumar Gupta‘s directorial may finally surpass its opening day collections of 19.71 crore net.

Take a look at the day-wise morning occupancy of Raid 2 below:

Day 1: 21.23%

Day 2: 7.13% (-67%)

Day 3: 12.04% (+69%)

Day 4: 19.38% (+61%)

Good boost in ticket sales!

As of Saturday noon, Raid 2 had sold 45.8K tickets. In comparison, it has already registered 40% higher ticket sales on Sunday. As of 12 PM today, Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh‘s film has sold over 64K tickets.

It has sold 1 million tickets on BookMyShow since the big release. The trends have been super strong, and at such a pace, the crime thriller could set new benchmarks for Bollywood movies of 2025.

Box Office Collections

In the last three days, Raid 2 has managed to clock a half-century. It earned 19.71 crore on May Day, followed by 13.05 crore on the regular working Friday. On day 3, it garnered 18.55 crores, taking its three-day total to 51.31 crores.

