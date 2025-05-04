Mohanlal’s Thudarum is enjoying an extraordinary run at the worldwide box office. After a strong start, no one thought that it would emerge as a contender for the 200 crore club by displaying an unbelievable trend on weekdays. In the latest development, it has surpassed two biggies to become the 6th highest-grossing Malayalam film globally, which is an amazing feat. Keep reading for a detailed collection report for 9 days!

Crosses 140 crores globally!

Backed by strong word-of-mouth, the Mollywood crime thriller wrapped up its opening week on a strong note. It entered the second week by fetching rocking numbers on the second Friday, and again yesterday, on the second Saturday, it displayed a jump. In India, it earned 6.20 crores yesterday, a jump of 14.81% from Friday’s 5.40 crores.

Overall, Thudarum has earned 63 crore net at the Indian box office in 9 days, as per Sacnilk. Including taxes, it equals an impressive 74.34 crore gross. Overseas, it has amassed a blockbuster estimated sum of 69 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 9-day collection at the worldwide box office stands at 143.34 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 63 crores

India gross – 74.34 crores

Overseas gross – 69 crores

Worldwide gross – 143.34 crores

Thudarum is now the 6th highest-grosser of Mollywood!

With a gross of 143.34 crores, Thudarum has crossed Premalu (132.79 crores) and Pulimurugan (140 crores) to become the 6th highest-grossing Malayalam film at the worldwide box office.

Take a look at the top 10 worldwide grossers of Mollywood:

L2: Empuraan (2025) – 268.05 crores

Manjummel Boys (2024) – 241.56 crores

2018 (2023) – 181 crores

Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life (2024) – 160.08 crores

Aavesham (2024) – 156.48 crores

Thudarum (2025) – 143.34 crores

Pulimurugan (2016) – 140 crores

Premalu (2024) – 132.79 crores

Lucifer (2019) – 128 crores

ARM (2024) – 107.77 crores

Second fastest to reach 50 lakh footfalls

Mohanlal has done the unthinkable with his latest release. His L2: Empuraan, which was released in March, emerged as the fastest Malayalam film to reach 50 lakh footfalls globally. It achieved the feat in just 4 days. His latest release has reached the important milestone in 8 days. It’s truly unbelievable that the Mollywood legend has achieved the feat twice in a gap of just a month.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

