The Bhootnii, featuring an exciting cast, is experiencing a poor run at the box office owing to multiple big releases. Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy’s horror-comedy is, however, tip-toeing towards a significant milestone at the box office. It might not be a big achievement, but it is definitely a significant one. It is competing against Raid 2 and Hit: The Third Case, not to mention Kesari 2 and Jaat, which are still winning hearts at the theatres. Scroll below for the horror comedy’s Day 6 update.

It was directed by Siddhant Sachdev and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt. It features Dutt as a Baba alongside Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, and Palak Tiwari in pivotal roles. It was released last week, clashing with Raid 2, Hit: The Third Case, and the Marvel biggie, Thunderbolts*. There are a lot of options in the theatres, and sometimes, the horror comedies, if not done right, fall flat.

The Bhootnii collected less than 2 crores on its Day 1, and it’s about to complete one week. It dropped below 1 crore after Day 4. The film collected an estimated 94 lakhs on Day 6, taking its net collection to 6.55 crores. The movie will hit the 7 crore mark very soon and move closer to the 10 crore milestone, and it is expected to achieve that this weekend at the most.

Here is a day-wise breakdown of the movie

Day 1- 1.19 crore

Day 2 – 1.03 crore

Day 3 – 1.27 crore

Day 4 – 1.23 crore

Day 5 – 89 lakhs

Day 6 – 94 Lakhs

Total – 6.55 crores

More about the movie

The story is set on a college campus where a ghost named Mohabbat (played by Mouni Roy) haunts a tree and appears every Valentine’s Day. Her fixation on a student named Shantanu creates chaos, leading to the arrival of a ghost hunter named Baba, who steps in to bring things under control.

Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy’s The Bhootnii was released on May 1.

