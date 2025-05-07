Tamannaah Bhatia’s Odela 2 is turning out to be a trainwreck at the box office. The movie will not even cross 6 crores, forget inching towards the 10 crore-mark. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 20th day.

Odela 2 Box Office Collection Day 20

On its 20th day, the day-wise collection of the film comes to 1 lakhs. The day-wise collection of the Tamannaah Bhatia starrer has been static since the 16th day. On its 15th day, the movie amassed 3 lakh which means that this was a dip of over 66% for the film.

The total India net collection of Odela 2 now comes to 5.71 crores. The movie will most likely wrap up below 6 crores now. Given Tamannaah Bhatia’s stardom, this has been an extremely disappointing run for the horror flick.

Odela 2 is mounted at a scale of 25 crores. With its current India net collection of 5.71 crores, the movie has managed to cover only 22% of the budget. The film is also lagging behind Tamannaah Bhatia’s last horror outing by 89%.

For the unversed, the 2024 film Aranmanai 4 which was Tamannaah Bhatia’s last horror film amassed 56.9 crores in its 20 days. This means Odela 2 is lagging behind by 89% from the same. The movie is overall a lost cause now.

Odela 2 had also opened to mostly a negative response from the critics and masses alike. While Tamannaah Bhatia’s performance was appreciated by fans, the overall direction and execution was criticized by the audience. Talking about the film, it has been directed by Ashok Teja.

Apart from Tamannaah Bhatia, the film also stars Hebah Patel, Vasishta N Simha and Murali Sharma in the lead roles. It is the sequel to the 2022 film, Odela Railway Station. The music has been composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath.

