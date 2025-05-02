Staying true to its genre, the Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Telugu supernatural thriller Odela 2 is turning out to be a ‘horror story’ literally at the box office. The movie is a colossal disaster and there is no hope left for it. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 15th day.

Odela 2 Box Office Collection Day 15

On its 15th day, the Tamannaah Bhatia starrer earned 3 lakhs when it came to its day-wise collection. This was a growth of around 50% since the movie amassed 2 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 5.66 crores.

By the looks of it, Odela 2 might wrap up the curtains below 6 crore itself. The film is mounted at a budget of 25 crores. With its current India net collection of 5.66 crores, the film has managed to cover 22.6% of its budget. Given Tamannaah Bhatia’s stardom, this is indeed an extreme disappointment.

The movie also opened to fairly negative reviews from the masses and critics alike. While fans liked Tamannaah Bhatia’s screen presence, the direction and overall execution was criticized by the fans. Odela 2 is also lagging behind Bhatia’s previous horror release by a whopping 88%.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s last horror outing, the 2024 film Aranmanai 4 was not a success but had yielded profits and attained the plus verdict with its box office performance. In its 15th day, the total India net collection of the movie came to 50.45 crore. Thus, Odela 2 is lagging miserably behind the movie by 88%. The movie has been directed by Ashok Teja.

