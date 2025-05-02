The streak of success continues for Mohanlal after L2: Empuraan. His latest crime thriller, Thudarum, is thriving at the worldwide box office. In only a week, it has surpassed Marco and ARM to become the 9th highest Malayalam grosser of all time. Scroll below for the latest day 7 updates!

13% growth in the domestic circuit

Thudarum opened to a box office clash with Himuchri, but there was barely any competition. However, several South films, like HIT 3 and Retro, were simultaneously released in the Malayalam belt on May Day. Despite all odds, Tharun Moorthy’s directorial showcased growth of around 13.50% in India.

On day 7, Thudarum raked in an estimated 7.31 crore net at the Indian box office. This includes 7.15 crores from the Malayalam belt, while the rest of the sum was contributed from the Telugu release. The week 1 total concludes at 51.55 crore net, which is around 60.82 crores in gross earnings.

Steady overseas run!

At the overseas box office, Mohanlal starrer is competed with Raid 2, HIT 3 and Retro. It managed to add 2 crore gross to the kitty on day 7, taking its overseas total to 58 crore* gross.

Worldwide Total

Thudarum is Mohanlal’s second film of 2025 in the 100 crore club worldwide. It is now slowly pacing towards the 150 crore mark.

Take a look at the first-week breakdown below:

India net- 51.55 crores

India gross- 60.82 crores

Overseas gross- 58 crores (estimates)

Worldwide gross- 118.82 crores

Now the 9th highest-grossing Malayalam film worldwide!

In only one week, Thudarum has become the #9 Malayalam grosser worldwide in history. It has surpassed the global lifetime of ARM (107.77 crores) and thrown Marco (106.16 crores) out of the top 10.

Take a look at the all-time highest-grossing Mollywood films below:

L2: Empuraan (2025) – 268.05 crores Manjummel Boys (2024) – 241.56 crores 2018 (2023) – 181 crores Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life (2024) – 160.08 crores Aavesham (2024) – 156.48 crores Pulimurugan (2016) – 140 crores Premalu (2024) – 132.79 crores Lucifer (2019) – 128 crores Thudarum (2025) – 118.82 crores ARM (2024) – 107.77 crores

The next target is Mohanlal’s 2019 action thriller, Lucifer. It will steal its 8th spot in a day or two.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

