Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan has finally slowed down at the box office and earned below the 10 crore mark for the first time in six days. The total collection of the political action film helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran stands at 78 crore.

Surpasses Entire Lifetime Collection Of Lucifer

The sequel to Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal’s film has surpassed the entire lifetime collection of Part 1 that arrived in the theaters in 2019. Lucifer earned 65.21 crore in its lifetime with a worldwide collection of 127.5 crore.

L2: Empuraan Box Office Day 6

On the sixth day, April 1, Tuesday, L2: Empuraan earned almost 7.85 crore at the box office. This is a drop of only 29% from the previous day which earned almost 3.3 crore more on Eid, as compared to Tuesday!

Check out the day-wise collection of Mohanlal’s political action film at the box office.

Day 1: 21 crore

Day 2: 11.10 crore

Day 3: 13.25 crore

Day 4: 13.65 crore

Day 5: 11.15 crore

Day 6: 7.85 crore

Total: 78 crore

L2 Empuraan Budget VS Lucifer

Despite surpassing Lucifer’s entire lifetime collection, L2: Empuraan needs to earn huge amounts to destroy Lucifer’s profits. The first part of Mohanlal‘s film was mounted on a budget of 25 crore and churned out a profit of 168% against a lifetime collection of 65.21 crore. To surpass this profit, the sequel needs to earn a total of 469.4 crore at the box office, which means a collection of 391.4 crore more before it surpasses part 1 profit.

Highest-Grossing Malayalam Film Of 2025

L2: Empuraan is the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025, surpassing Rekahchithram by a huge margin. But surpassing Rekhachithram‘s 350% profit will be an impossible task for Mohanlal!

