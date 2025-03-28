Mohanlal is currently enjoying the grand success of L2: Empuraan at the box office. Helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the political action thriller is a sequel to the highly successful Lucifer, and the team is already contemplating starting to work on the next part. However, Mohanlal’s remuneration for the film has not yet helped his net worth grow!

As per the director Prithviraj Sukumaran, the superstar has not charged a single penny for the film, making use of its enormous budget on the making of the film rather than splurging on the cast and crew’s enormous remunerations.

Mohanlal’s Net Worth

L2: Empuraan superstar enjoys a net worth of a massive 427.5 crore, as per a report by Moneymint. This includes his investments in a restaurant chain, a hospital in Kochi, and a movie theater, apart from other short-term investments. His personal luxuries include a Rolls Royce Phantom, a Mercedes Benz SLS AMG, a Porsche Cayenne, and a BMW X5, among other collections of beasts.

The Thudarum superstar owns a lavish duplex apartment in Kundanoor, Kochi. Spread across 9,000 sqft, the house is on the 15th and 16th floors of the Identity Building complex, apart from a luxurious villa in Thevara, Kochi, surrounded by greenery, as per Housing.com.

Mohanlal VS Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Net Worth

Interestingly, the L2: Empuraan superstar’s net worth is 7.9 times more than his director and co-actor, Prithviraj Sukumaran. The Lucifer director owns an impressive net worth of 54 crore, as per a report by GQ India, and Mohanlal’s total assets are 691% higher!

Mohanlal’s Salary Per Film

The superstar charges 20 – 25 crore per film and is currently the highest-paid Malayalam actor of 2025. He stands above Mammootty and Prithviraj Sukumaran. In fact, as per Forbes India reports in 2019, Mohanlal got a remuneration of 64.5 crore from his three films – Lucifer, Ittymaani: Made In China, and Kaappaan.

A report by Filmibeat suggests that the actor has charged 20 crore for his role reprisal of Stephen Nedumpally / Khureshi Abram in L2: Empuraan, while others report suggest that he invested all the amount in the making of the film.

Hope it earns phenomenally to churn out great profit and help the actor increase his net worth in the upcoming years.

