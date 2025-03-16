Talk about Punjabi music and Diljit Dosanjh will be the #1 artist in your mind. He’s truly ruling the world and our hearts with his movies, songs, and concerts! But do you know, he’s not even among the top 3 richest Punjabi singers? In fact, not even Yo Yo Honey Singh or Gurdas Maan conquer the top spot! Scroll below for an interesting fact!

Diljit Dosanjh ranks at #4

Many wouldn’t know, but Diljit Dosanjh is now the highest-paid Punjabi actor. During the promotion for Jatt & Juliet 3, he revealed how he had visited producer Darshan Singh Grewal to reject the film. However, he was given a blank cheque and asked to fill the sum he demanded. He researched the amount charged by Gurdas Maan and filled in the same amount. The producer ended up paying him one lakh extra.

Diljit also earns through his concerts. He made a lot of money recently through the Dil-Luminati tour. He’s also a leading face in Punjabi and Bollywood movies. If that’s not enough, Dosanjh also earned through songs in movies. He’s crooned some famous songs like Naina and Ik Kudi.

As of 2025, Diljit Dosanjh has a staggering net worth of 172 crores and is the 4th richest Punjabi singer.

Guess who’s #1?

Not Yo Yo Honey Singh, Gurdas Maan, or Harrdy Sandhu, the richest Punjabi singer is Sharry Mann. He enjoys a following of only 3.9 million on Instagram, while Diljit Dosanjh has 25.5 million followers.

But Sharry Mann rules the Punjabi music industry with songs like Yaar Anmulle and Chandigarh Waliye. He reportedly owns fortunes worth 643 crores and is the richest Punjabi singer in history!

Take a look at the top 5 richest Punjabi singers below:

Sharry Mann: 643 crores

Gurdass Maan: 453 crores

Yo Yo Honey Singh: 217 crores

Diljit Dosanjh: 172 crores

Harrdy Sandhu: 170 crores

As visible, Sharry Mann almost has a 273.83% higher net worth than Diljit!

For more on celeb lifestyle, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: AR Rahman Earns 1100% More Salary Than #2 Highest Paid Singer In India, A Look At The Top 5 Remunerations Per Song!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News