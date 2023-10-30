Hardavinder Singh Sandhu aka Harrdy Sandhu began his journey in music with his first song, Tequilla Shot. He rose to fame with the 2013 song Soch and now 10 years later, Harrdy has established himself in the film industry as a singer. However, fame brings with it a lot of responsibilities, public scrutiny, and trolling. Ahead of his maiden India tour in November, Harrdy opened up about how he was once s*xually harassed by a woman!

Harrdy recalled a woman at a concert misbehaving with him. He revealed that two years ago he went for a show at a wedding and a woman in her late 40s hugged her and did something that left the Soch singer shocked. Read on to know what happened.

Harrdy spoke about the harrowing incident and revealed that the woman came on stage, hugged him, and then licked his ears. The singer told HT, “In front of me, there was, in her, mid-30s, 40 or 45, between these ages a lady. She was dancing and telling me she wants me to join me on stage. I told her, ‘If I call you, other people will also want that and it will be difficult’. But, she wouldn’t budge. She insisted being on stage.”

Harrdy further continued and said that he had to give in to the request and even danced with her. However, what happened next left the singer shocked, “We danced on one song and I said, ‘Okay, now are you happy?’ Then she went on to ask, ‘Can I hug you?’ I said okay. Brother, she hugged me and she licked my ear. Now, think about it. What if the roles were reversed? What could I have said? These things happen.”

Harrdy’s statement brings focus to the fact that many times fans forget the lines between being a fan and being plain creepy. Many stars like Sara Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sonu Nigam, and Aditya Roy Kapur have also been victims of fans going overboard with their celebs.

Even Ranveer Singh once recalled an incident where he was recorded by a fan when he was n*ked!

Coming back to Harrdy Sandhu, the singer is super excited for his first tour across India.

