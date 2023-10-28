Disha Patani is all set to reunite with rumored ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff in Hero No 1. The actress and the Baaghi actor broke up but have remained friends if reports are to be believed. And now looks like the duo will be working together in a film and fans are excited to see this mega reunion on screen. Disha has replaced Sara Ali Khan in Tiger’s Hero No 1.

According to latest reports, Disha has been roped in for the Tiger Shroff film and we are excited to see what she has in store for us. Sara reportedly could not give dates and hence walked out of the film.

Jagan of Mission Mangal-fame said to Etimes, “Disha is the fittest and apt to do action. Sara was definitely a part of it, but unfortunately, we couldn’t match the date.”

While Sara fans are disappointed, Disha fans are eager to see her work with Tiger. Some netizens were confused with the casting. One comment read, “I am confused!! Sara has already shot for 1 film with Tiger… Is this the same film Or it is other?,” while another netizen wrote, “All The Best Both Of You My Lovelies.”

Another fan wrote, “Phir se action… Band karo tiger bhai haath jod ke vinti karta hu.”

Another comment from a netizen read, “Ye nahi sudrega sirf action action action, ye flop hoke hi maanega.”

Talking about the film, Hero No 1 also stars Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan. She will be playing Tiger’s love interest. However, for those wondering, this is not a sequel to the Govinda-starrer, which was directed by David Dhawan in 1997. The film is backed by Jackky Bhagnani’s production house.

A source had previously told Hindustan Times that the shoot will begin next year, “Though the shoot will begin in London in January 2024, Tiger has already shot for an action sequence, and Sara and Pashmina will join him only next year. Tiger had signed a three-film deal with Bhagnani’s production, and after Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Hero No 1 is their third collaboration.”

We are super excited!

