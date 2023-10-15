A couple of days back, the makers of Ganapath, starring Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachchan, dropped the official trailer of the film. After being in the making for a long time, the first rushes of the film were lauded by the fans and who’s who of the entertainment industry. Recently, we came across a YouTube where the YouTuber, who is also a Graphic Designer, pointed out something that no fan was aware of. Scroll down for details.

The channel goes by the name of KibaKibi, and Shamim is the name of the YouTuber, who’s an Assamese Graphic Designer. In the video, Shamim rips off the makers while revealing an intriguing detail. Read on!

In the YouTube video, the YouTuber revealed that the Ganapath makers have used a Shutterstock image in the trailer, for which they might get sued for. He reveals that the image in question is for ‘Editorial use only’, which means that it can only be used for promotion but not for marketing. He goes on to compare Ganapath’s VFX with Ayalaan while calling it the future of the film.

Watch the whole video below:

Commenting on the video a Tiger Shroff fan wrote, “As a Tiger Fan..Honestly I agree with everything you Discussed.. It’s been almost a Decade for him working in this Industry & he’s still not learning from his Mistakes which makes me Sad.”

While another said, “I do agree… The best acting work Tiger has done was in “War”… Cuz it was so different from his usual stuff especially at the end! He should do more roles like this or at least try something different than his usual.”

A few users joked, “No tiger shroff was harmed during the making of this video,” “Tiger Shroff has a hidden talent…He should keep it hidden.”

Pooja Entertainment presents ‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born’ in association with Good Co., directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023.

