Ameesha Patel is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. She made her acting debut in the year 2000 with the hit film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai swooned millions of hearts with her stellar performance in the film. Since then, she has given multiple blockbusters like Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage, Mangal Pandey: The Rising, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and many others.

Recently, the actress is basking in the glory of her latest blockbuster, Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, which broke several box office records. However, there was a time when she sued her father, Amit Patel, for a huge amount of money. Scroll down to know more.

In 2004, Ameesha Patel and her father found themselves entangled in a series of financial and legal disputes, which escalated their personal disagreements into a very public feud. Reports indicate that these disputes primarily stemmed from issues related to financial mismanagement, poor communication, and conflicting business interests. Ameesha accused her father of mishandling her finances, misrepresenting her professional commitments, and even making unauthorized use of her assets.

Ameesha Patel, who filed a lawsuit against her father, alleging that he had ‘mismanaged’ her accounts and assets totaling Rs 12 crore, and demanding the return of the funds, stated that this had been a long-standing issue that eventually necessitated legal intervention.

Afterwards, in an interview with the Hindustan Times, the Gadar 2 actress said, “Why should I feel ashamed? My money belongs to no one but me and not even my parents have the right to take it away. In fact, my grandmother is supporting me. My parents have fooled her too.”

On the other hand, Ashmit Patel revealed his relationship with sister Ameesha Patel, “There’s no sibling rivalry involved in my stand. Yes, it’s true that I have hardly spoken to Amisha since she’s mostly away from shooting abroad. And the little that we talk has nothing to do with any professional rivalry. As I understand, she was in Mumbai early this morning before she went back abroad, but I’m not too sure about this. This is a family matter, and we will sort it out once she’s back.”

“I’m minding my own business as I do not want to get dragged into all this till I’m asked to. But there is no question about which side of the fence I am standing on. I can’t even imagine paying my parents back for the kind of luxurious lifestyle they have provided for me. They have selflessly given all that they had to make sure that both my sister and I had the best of everything in life. I will always be thankful to them,” he added.

With the passage of time, the situation gradually returned to normal, and Ameesha Patel’s mother, Asha, disclosed in an interview with a prominent daily that they had effectively put an end to their five-year estrangement.

