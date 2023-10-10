Akshay Kumar! What do you think of when you hear this name? The one-man box office industry? The outsider who made it? The man with the winning formula? The ’45 days’ actor? Yes, there have been a lot of titles he has got over the years of his experience, but things haven’t been the same for quite some time. Why?

It might be because he has overused the formula of winning without doing any modifications to it. Yes, he has faced this phase before and emerged victorious multiple times, and we’re sure he’ll do the same again, but how?

Before jumping into the ‘how,’ let’s jump into the ‘why,’ why is Akshay Kumar in the position he is in today? He has done ten films post-pandemic, and out of that, only 2 (Sooryavanshi, OMG 2) have seen success at the box office. The 80% dud ratio is too high for any star of his stature at this point in his career.

But why so many duds? The primary reason for the same looks to be the hurry to sign new projects. Yes, he is putting some thought into choosing the subjects of the films he does, but not spending much time on them individually to strengthen the technical aspects, story, and screenplay is indeed biting him back.

What could be done? We’ve recently seen how Sunny Deol banked on nostalgia with Gadar 2 and registered a blockbuster. We also saw how Shah Rukh Khan took a break and returned stronger, doing films that resonated with the masses. Why can’t Akshay Kumar do the same?

In fact, he was the one, along with Salman Khan, who understood the relatable factor of South films with the masses of Bharat & offered a commercial masala potboiler in 2012 with Rowdy Rathore. Prabhudheva’s super-hit venture earned 131 crore back then and amassed a huge number of footfalls.

Why can’t he return with Rowdy Rathore 2 and bring back his lost audience? Yes, director Prabhudheva has also been out of touch since. Still, he can indeed approach the new wave of masala directors, even from the South (like Atlee, Lokesh Kanagraj, Prashanth Neel), to direct this comeback for him.

This will give Akshay Kumar the lost visibility amidst the single-screen fans he has lost over the years. What do you think about the same? Please share your thoughts on social media, and let’s start this debate among our beloved Akkians, who are beginning to lose faith with every attempt of Akki to bounce back.

