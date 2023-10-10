Deepika Padukone has often made headlines for often slamming journalists and bashing the media for asking unethical questions and making unwarranted controversies. Once, the actress’ video went viral when she was seen reprimanding a reporter for asking questions about her cleav*ge controversy initiated by a renowned newspaper. The actress, who was last seen in a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, had once roasted the journalist for this reason.

After making her Bollywood debut alongside SRK in Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om, she reunited with him in Rohit Shetty’s Chennai Express. Early this year, the duo came together for Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, which broke every record at the box office.

In 2014, Deepika Padukone appeared for India Today Conclave looking as fabulous as ever in a white attire. Recently, a Reddit user shared a short clip from the event where the TV presenter Koel Purie was seen criticizing Chennai Express, but it was the Bajirao Mastani actress’ reply that won everyone’s heart.

When Puriee said, “I can’t normally sit through films like Chennai Express, which are just mindless.” Deepika roasted her and asked, “You think your couch is very exciting?”

Meanwhile, during the same conclave, Deepika Padukone opened up about her relationship status with then-boyfriend and now-husband Ranveer Singh. She had said at the event, “I’m at a stage when I don’t want to rush into anything. For a young girl, I should have the option of knowing a person and to be sure about the person you land up with. I understand the scrutiny of people, wanting to know about us.”

While speaking about success, she said, “I don’t think success or winning has a particular formula. Success comes from believing in yourself and not being someone you are expected to be.”

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan in the pipeline.

