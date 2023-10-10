Khushi Kapoor is the newest Kapoor on the block, with all eyes on her Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’. While we are yet to see what Khushi brings to the table on the acting front, in the fashion world, she is already a star. From s*xy cut-outs to sultry bikinis, Khushi is a Gen-Z fashionista through and through. A fan of all things pastels and sequins, we know Khushi is also fond of ethnic attire, courtesy of her Instagram account, which is no less than a fashion mood board.

Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her big acting debut with the upcoming Netflix film ‘The Archies’ helmed by Zoya Akhtar. The teen-musical comedy film based on the American comic book series of the same name also features Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Dot in pivotal roles.

Coming back to Khushi Kapoor’s style statements, you will be floored by her impeccable taste when it comes to making headlines in mini skirts and bikinis, but that’s until you watch her slay in traditional outfits. Today, we have brought you three extremely stylish sarees from Khushi Kapoor’s collection that will serve you the best inspo for the upcoming wedding and festive season. Scroll below:

1. Roka Ready!

Khushi Kapoor loves to experiment with her looks and is not afraid to try different ensembles every now and then. She also has a knack for wearing the prettiest sarees ever and this one just set the bar too high for us. The young starkid recently dolled herself up in a pastel pink saree with intricate embroidery that she paired with a heavily embellished blouse. The look can be perfect for a roka ceremony, maintaining the glam-up quotient while also acing the minimal trend.

2. Durga Puja Fit!

Khushi Kapoor recently made a classy statement in a Banarasi purple and gold saree from the shelves of Anita Dongre, which can be a perfect Durga Puja fit, undeniably exuding regal charm with traditional allure. Khushi looked breathtaking in this extravagant gold traditional geometric embroidery bordered blue saree which she paired with a champagne gold blouse featuring a round neckline. Simply stunning!

3. Bridesmaid Goals!

If you are a bridesmaid – who already has a lot on her plate, from lending emotion to the bride to keeping a check on all wedding activities, your outfit is the last thing you want to feel burdened about. So in the best-case scenario, you would want to ditch the heavily embroidered lehenga (we know a lot to ask from us Indians), opting for something breezy, and we might just have the right fit for you. Case in point – this see-through hand-embroidered saree paired with a bustier blouse in an ice-blue shade from Khushi Kapoor’s elegant saree collection is just the best to bring ethnic charm with a sensual modern touch. Don’t you agree?

Which one of the three sarees from Khushi Kapoor’s exquisite collection did you like the most? Let us know.

