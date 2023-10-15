Last night, the Indians’ spirit was high when the men in blue made us proud and won the World Cup Match 2023 against Pakistan. After winning the toss and choosing to field, the team won by seven wickets. While we continue to celebrate the glorious victory, Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela recently made a shocking announcement of losing her phone.

A while back, the actress took to her Twitter account to announce that she had lost her 24-carat real gold iPhone at Narendra Modi stadium while watching India Vs Pak Cricket World Cup Match 23. Scroll down for details.

Urvashi Rautela Tweeted, “Lost my 24-carat real gold i phone at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad! If anyone comes across it, please help. Contact me ASAP! #LostPhone #AhmedabadStadium #HelpNeeded #indvspak. @modistadium. @ahmedabadpolice Tag someone who can help.” Soon after her Tweet went viral, netizens dragged Rishabh Pant and Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah.

For the unversed, Urvashi Rautela often grabs headlines for expressing her emotions for the two cricketers. Commenting on her post, a user wrote, “Naseem shah to aya nhi tha phir dehan kidher tha apka.” While another wrote, “Hope you find it in pant”

Hope you find it in pant — Reel Life™ (@NicelyTrade) October 15, 2023

A third netizen commented, “Elvish bhai dhund denge.” Heartbroken with Pakistan’s loss in the match, a fan wrote, “Urvashi ji, we lost something much more valuable and are still smiling – the match.”

A fifth troll said, “Rishabh pant bhai please phone dhundne me bhabhi me help karo.”

Well, this isn’t the first time Urvashi Rautela has been subjected to trolls. The actress often faces it when she shares ‘get well soon’ messages for Rishabh Pant after his major accident or birthday wishes for the Pakistani bowler.

On the work front, Urvashi was recently seen in a music video with Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav.

