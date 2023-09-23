Elvish Yadav was already popular on YouTube and became even more popular after winning Bigg Boss OTT 2. His fame and fans have only multiplied, and he is now starring in songs opposite Bollywood actresses. On to the series of new events, the YouTuber shared a glimpse of his upcoming song with Esha Gupta, sung by B Praak and is getting trolled for his expressions in it by netizens who compare him with Salman Khan and Arjun Kapoor. Scroll below to watch the video!

Elvish, popularly known as ‘System’ and ‘Rao Sahab’ by his fans, enjoys a huge following on social media, with over 16 million followers on Instagram. He often gives a sneak peek into his luxurious life; fans love his down-to-earth personality.

Talking about his viral video, Sh*t Indians Say took to their Instagram handle and shared a video of Elvish Yadav that read, “Ye Arjun Kapoor aur Salman Khan ko acting ke liye roast karta hain.” Take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIS / Shit Indians Say (@shitindianssay)

Reacting to Elvish’s video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Iska system update mangra hai”

Another user commented, “Ye to kuch maang bhi nhi pa Raha🤣🤣”

A third commented, “Irony dekh raho ho jo roast krta tha aj vo kudh roast horha h 😂😂”

A fourth commented, “Once a chhapri always a chhapri”

What are your thoughts on Elvish Yadav getting trolled by netizens for his latest reel on Instagram? Tell us in the space below.

