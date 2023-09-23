Arjun Bijlani Bids Bappa A Teary Farewell As He Loudly Chants "Ganpati Bappa Morya" During Visarjan Procession

As all of Maharashtra was enraptured by the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, TV actor Arjun Bijlani was also not missing out.

Attending the Ganapati Visarjan with his wife and child, the ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’ actor undertook the procession with great devotion, even getting emotional by the very end.

Arjun, who prior to going to the public procession was first seen with his family and a couple of other people, took the big Ganesha idol into his car and then took out a smaller idol with everyone chanting ‘Ganapati Bappa Morya.’

Reaching the procession, the actor stepped out of his black land cruiser and alongside another person carried his statue of Lord Ganesha with extreme care.

The entire procession was marked by the playing of dholaks and ardent devotees wanting to look at the elephant-head-god.

Carrying the idol to a stand accompanied by several people, the actor donned a glittering pink kurta while his wife Neha Swami was also seen alongside him, holding their son Ayaan and carrying him to the mandap.

Bowing their heads in reverence, the whole atmosphere echoed with loud chants of ‘Ganapati Bappa Morya’ as the sound of the dholaks increased, and with that so did the enthusiasm and festive mood of the whole crowd.

Check out the video here which was shared by a fan club of the actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ❤️𝙀𝙠 𝙋𝙖𝙜𝙖𝙡 𝘼𝘽 𝙁𝙖𝙣❤️ (@arjunbijlani.fp)

Later, the actor’s wife Neha went ahead and put her forehead to the statue of Ganpati’s head, bowing to him and touching his feet. Arjun proceeded to do the same, later touching Lord Ganesha’s feet as he silently wished for something and folded his hands doing a heartfelt namaskaram.

After a bunch of other people in the crowd did the same Arjun ended up carrying the idol for its visarjan, putting it gently under water and looking at it with moist eyes, while Neha began to wipe her own tears.

As people offered their prayers, during the Ganapati Visarjan, the actor also paid some money to the kids who were playing the dholaks, and later was chanting loudly the praises of Lord Ganesha with his family. For much like any Maharashtrian, the occasion was an emotional one for the whole family.

