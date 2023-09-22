Actor Hussain Kuwajerwala, who is set to return as host of ‘Indian Idol’ season 14, opened up on the approach on how his hosting has transitioned over the years, and spoke about his biggest responsibility. The singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’ has introduced fresh voices to the Indian music industry.

The newest season of the show will witness Shreya Ghoshal, Bollywood’s ‘King of Melody’ Kumar Sanu, and ace music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani coming together to form the Judges Panel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While fans of Indian Idol are looking forward to seeing the mentor nurture the contestants, they are also excited by the fact that after eight long years Hussain Kuwajerwala is set to return as host for Season 14.

Hussain Kuwajerwala was seen as the host of ‘Indian Idol’ from 2007 to 2012. He then hosted ‘Indian Idol Junior’ in 2015.

Elaborating on the same, Hussain said, “As a host, my biggest responsibility today is to put the contestants at ease and to create a positive environment for them so that they aren’t nervous, and perform to their best potential.”

“But the biggest transition from then to now is, instead of hosting being serious, it’s now more about interacting with judges, special guests, and the audience. We’ve begun shooting the initial phase of the show and working with Shreya, Vishal and Kumar Da has been wonderful,” Hussain Kuwajerwala said.

Excited about donning the hat of host for this fan favourite format, he shared: “This season of the show truly will be ‘music ka sabse bada tyohaar’, and I am so happy to return to Indian Idol, which has given me so much recognition in my earlier days in the industry.”

“I truly enjoy listening to the raw talent that we find from across the length and breadth of the country and being a part of their journey is an extremely rewarding experience,” Hussain Kuwajerwala added.

‘Ek Awaaz, Lakhon Ehsaas’- this season’s campaign puts the spotlight on that one magical voice which will compel the audience to experience a host of emotions. Indian Idol 14 will air from October 7 on Sony.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Shailesh Lodha Leaves Fans Perplexed As He Arrives For Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha’s Wedding, One Jokes “Yeh Kaise Connected Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News