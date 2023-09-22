Abhishek Banerjee Reveals How His 'Aakhri Sach' Character Portrayal Taught Him About Suppressed Emotions: "When It Is Someone From Our Family..."

Actor Abhishek Banerjee, who is known for his work in ‘Stree’, ‘Bhediya’, ‘Paatal Lok’ and other, has shared that his portrayal of Bhuvan in the streaming show ‘Aakhri Sach’ has taught him that there are a lot of suppressed emotions in a person which they need to be vocal about.

The final episode of the show dropped recently, and for Abhishek playing Bhuvan was understandably difficult as the character goes on to kill his entire family.

Talking about the same, Abhishek Banerjee said: “Playing Bhuvan was very difficult because he is somebody who is responsible for killing his entire family. Recently I read an article about somebody taking their entire family to a bridge for a selfie and pushing all the family members in the water.”

Abhishek Banerjee further mentioned: “We need to understand that this happens among us and people like this live among us and when it is someone from our family how do you deal with it? It’s very important for us to be aware that anybody can turn against you. There are a lot of repressed emotions in human beings and that is why we need to be a little more vocal and conversational and communicative towards each one of your families and loved ones.”

Produced by Nirvikar Films, directed by Robbie Grewal, and written by Saurav Dey, ‘Aakhri Sach’ also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivin Narang, Danish Iqbal, Nishu Dikshit, Kriti Vij and Sanjeev Chopra.

‘Aakhri Sach’ streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

