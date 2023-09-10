Tamannaah Bhatia is undoubtedly one of the most prominent actresses in the film industry and with her alluring personality and style, the Baahubali actress has gained a vast fandom. Be it her films, ramp or red carpet events, the actress always puts her best foot forward. Recently, Tamannaah was spotted at GQ Style Awards with her boyfriend, actor Vijay Varma.

Tamannaah Bhatia looked stunning in a bright purple sequined leather body-hugging gown that flaunted her curves perfectly as she posed for the shutterbugs. The Lust Stories 2 star accessorised her look with a statement neck choker and matching stilettos. Initially, the fans were praising her for carrying such a bold look with utmost confidence and grace.

But, now when Tamannaah Bhatia shared a couple of photos from the look shoot done before she walked the red carpet, fans seem to spot something unnatural. The latest photos showed the actress striking numerous poses and when the fans took a close glance at the pictures, one of them claimed that Tamannaah’s arm and armpit were photoshopped.

Check out the photos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

A Reddit user shared an allegedly edited photo and questioned, “Who approved of these pictures? Who thought these were okay to be posted? Look at how much they’ve blurred her under arm area. looks so awkward Her arm fat has been reduced as well-.-I’m kinda mad how stupid the beauty standards have been set. I’ve noticed it quite a few times, Tamannaah’s team is ridiculous when it comes to photoshop her award appearances pictures. She should be called out as much as Alia / Janhvi. Just a rant bro”

Have a look:

Following this, another user who shared similar thought wrote, “Looks like someone attached her face on an ai generated body pic,” while one user referred to Priyanka Chopra’s 2016 controversy and said, “Reminds me of Priyanka’s magazine cover where her armpits were completely smoothened out”. One comment read, “Barbie ki body lg rhi aur face Tamannaah ka”.

Another asked, “Where are all the creases on her skin?” with one more user stating, “I thought I was the only one feeling it that way! I don’t know why they need to photoshop Tamannaah’s pics! She looks fab already. This is like some character in video game. Nor real at all!!”

