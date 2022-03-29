Television actors have often admitted how difficult their financial situation gets when they are not exactly a part of any show for a prolonged period of time. Sometimes, the artists are loaded with back-to-back work but when they are not, it can be difficult to make ends meet. In a recent episode of the show Smart Jodi, actor Arjun Bijlani can be seen opening up on how he and his wife Neha Swami had to abort a child due to financial difficulties.

For the unversed, Arjun rose to fame through the popular 2008 campus romance show Miley Jab Hum Tum where he played the character Mayank. He went on to feature in shows like Naagin and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil where his work was heavily appreciated by the audience. Since the last few weeks, he has been an active part of the reality show Smart Jodi which airs on Star Plus every Saturday and Sunday.

In the most recent promo released by the channel, Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha Swami can be seen opening up about aborting a child within a year of their marriage due to financial instability.

Opening up on the difficult stage of his life, Arjun Bijlani said, “Humari shaadi jab hui, ek saal hi hua tha and hume pata chala ki she is pregnant. Wo ek dedh saal hai na main, kaam nahi kar raha tha, us time par. Toh obviously bache ki ek bohot badi responsibility hoti hai. Toh hum is cheez ko aage nahi le jate. Fir ye maani, royi…merko bhi ajeeb ho raha tha but finally mene soch liya tha because mere account me chalis pachaas hazaar rupaye bache the, main kya hi bacha karta yaar. Hum pahunche hospital, ki you know, hum nahi karenge use.”

