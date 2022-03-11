Arjun Bijlani shocked his fans and friends last night after he shared a quote that read ‘Forever is a lie.’ Many speculated that the actor might be hinting towards his divorce from his wife Neha Swami but soon the actor himself debunked the news. Amidst all this, we stumbled upon a throwback interview of Arjun when he spoke about Neha being insecure due to his success before their marriage.

For the unversed, the two dated for 8 long years, before they decided to get hitched on May 20, 2013. In 2015, the duo welcomed their son Ayaan.

Back in 2019, Arun Bijlani spoke with Pinkvilla about how Neha Swami was by his side while he was still struggling in the entertainment industry. The actor shared, “I got Left Right Left exactly three months after I met Neha. She has been with me since that time, when I was a nobody, actually a nobody.”

Arjun Bijlani added, “I am not the perfect husband, never was the perfect boyfriend either but my heart was in the right place. Even if I used to go wrong, I used to seek advice from other people so yes, six years of marriage and nine years of courtship, we recently celebrated our six years marriage anniversary. It is been great.”

Talking about if Neha ever felt insecure, Miley Jab Hum Tum actor said, “Of course, she had her share of insecurities. But they all got done when I got married to her. She really thought that this guy is not going to marry her after all this success and now that he is popular and he is going to marry an actress only. I was already dating her for so long, and I thought if someone can be with me for nine years, they can be with me for the rest of my life.”

Meanwhile, Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami are a perfect couple as they often set couple goals. After his post ‘Forever is a lie’ went viral, the actor was flooded with calls and messages, later the actor cleared the rumours about his divorce and wrote, “This love is forever !!! The post last night has nothing to do with my personal life .. Received a lot of calls and msgs yesterday which honestly I’m grateful for because it shows how much people care and love us. Thank you Doston for checking on me !! Lots of love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani)

