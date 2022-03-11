Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love during their stay inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. The lovebirds have been making a lot of noise ever since the show ended. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor is often seen escorting his love lady to shoots as they struggle to spend time amid their busy schedules. But reports are now rife that an intimate engagement ceremony took place last night.

Advertisement

As TejRan fans are very well aware, Karan’s parents visited Teja’s house last night. Glimpses of the Naagin 6 actress’ father standing at the door and welcoming them are viral all over. This had left fans wondering what they were doing there and if marriage discussions are already on.

Advertisement

A source close to the couple has now revealed to us details of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s family meeting. “It was Karan’s parent’s anniversary yesterday but he was busy with the Lock Upp shoot. He finished up work soon and took his parents to a temple for blessings. They also went for a family dinner to spend quality time together,” began the source.

About reaching Tejasswi’s house, the source added, “It was just a casual meet up, no idea why people are creating such a huge deal out of it. Their relationship is out there in the media and the families are also quite cool about it. Haven’t heard about any kind of engagement plans though.”

Well, it is not hidden that Tejasswi Prakash shares a sweet bond with Karan Kundrra’s mom. They even gang up together to pull his legs.

On the professional front, TejRan recently shot a music video together in Goa. It was titled Rula Deti Hai and created a huge buzz amongst fans.

Tejasswi Prakash is otherwise busy with Naagin 6 shoot while Karan Kundrra is the new jailer alongside Kangana Ranaut in Lock Upp.

Must Read: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai: Vidisha Srivastava On Replacing Nehha Pendse As Anita Bhabi, “Sure The Audience Will Welcome With Open Arms”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube