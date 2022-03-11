Divya Agarwal left fans heartbroken after she announced her split with long-time boyfriend Varun Sood last Sunday. It’s almost been a week but fans are far from over the breakup. Many have been blaming either of the actors and fans have been divided. Scroll below for what the duo has to say about it all.

A lot has happened ever since the breakup announcement was made. Fans started questioning Varun’s character and even accused him of having an affair with actress Madhurima Roy. Agarwal also came into the picture and slammed fans for the blame game. But it seems that the followers won’t stop.

As reported yesterday, Divya Agarwal had slammed her fanbase for forcing her to get back with Varun Sood. She wrote, “You know what hurts the most ? people want to see me somewhere and I don’t want to be there. They force, they threat, they cry.. nobody knows what happens in a house.. nobody needs to know ! This social pressure will not move me one bit ! SO STOP TRYING !”

Now, Varun Sood has ended up sharing a tweet asking fans to stop the blame game around his relationship with Divya Agarwal. He wrote, “Hey guys! Just want to address this to everyone. Let people breathe. If 2 people are quite about something they are going through something trying to figure something. Quit the blame game. Thoda space please.”

Check out both the tweets below:

Hey guys!

Just want to address this to everyone. Let people breathe. If 2 people are quite about something they are going through something trying to figure something. Quit the blame game. Thoda space please. — Varun Sood (@VSood12) March 10, 2022

Well, let’s hope the fans can now leave both Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood alone and let them breathe!

For the unversed, DivRun had been dating since 2018. They also were living in together and both their families were happy with their togetherness.

Let’s hope Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood find their way back together, but only if they wish so!

