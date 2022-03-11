Ace film director, producer and choreographer Farah Khan, who will be seen hosting ‘The Khatra Khatra Show’, is all praise for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s agility.

On the show, Farah will make the guest participants involved in rib-tickling pranks, dares, and games.

Farah Khan thinks that superstar SRK will nail all the challenges.

Farah Khan said: “SRK is very sporty and agile.”

She added: “He will undoubtedly ace all the Khatra Khatra games but apart from Shah Rukh Khan, if I had to choose it would be Akshay Kumar and Prabhudeva. They would probably do the stunts.”

The Khatra Khatra Show is starting from March 13 at 7:00 pm on Voot.

On the professional front, fans have been excited as Shah Rukh Khan recently announced the release date of his comeback film, Pathaan. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

