Bollywood’s Khiladi, Akshay Kumar is presently busy promoting his upcoming film Bachchhan Paandey starring him, Kriti Sanon, and Arshad Warsi. The actor recently had a press meet in Malad and opened up on many topics such as the film’s name, his plans for future work.

Out of all of them what caught our attention was when he opened up about his OTT debut with Amazon Prime that he had announced four years back. For the unversed, back in 2019, Khiladi Kumar had announced his next OTT debut ‘The End’ with streaming giant Amazon Prime.

So, recently during Bachchhan Paandey’s promotional event, A reported had asked Akshay Kumar about the update on his OTT Collab with Amazon Prime. Well, we should warn you fans, it’s not good news!

During the event, the reported had asked for the most-awaited update on his OTT debut ‘The End’, Akshay Kumar immediately replied to the reporter saying, ” Yes ma’am, so um, we were going to start this year but we were not satisfied with the screenplay, Amazon was not satisfied, so we are still working on it and if everything goes well, by next year beginning we should start.”

Aw! Is the much-awaited OTT debut with Akki in it is about to get shelved? Well, only time could say this.

Other than this, in the same event, Akshay Kumar had also opened up on his rumoured rift with Arshad Warsi over Jolly LLB. It is to be noted that this movie marks the first time we see these two actors working together.

During the promotional event for their movie, Akshay Kumar started of by saying “Jab meri Jolly LLB aane waali thi (When my film Jolly LLB was about to be released),” when he was interrupted by Arshad Warsi who said jokingly, “Ahem, my Jolly LLB.” Akshay repeated “my Jolly LLB” to which Arshad got up to hug Khiladi Kumar. The actor then continued to say, “Jab meri Jolly LLB release hone waali thi, to logo ne likh diya ki hum dono ka jhagda hai, khamakha. Mai karne bhi waala tha tab bhi maine isse baat ki. To mai yahi dekh raha tha ki kaise khamakha log likh dete hain, kuch bhi likh dete hain bina kuch jaane. Unhone ye socha loga ki chalo ye Jolly LLB 2 kar rahe hain to zaroor inka jhagda laga do, ya jhagda likh lo, ho na ho (When my Jolly LLB (part two) was about to be released, people said that we both had a tiff but it was not true. I had spoken to him even when I was going to do the film. People write baseless stuff without knowing anything. They though I am doing Jolly LLB 2 so let’s cause a fight between them or write about it).”

