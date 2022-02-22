Gehraiyaan starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dahirya Karwa received mixed reactions from netizens. Directed by Shakun Batra, the film was based on the complexity of modern relationships. Besides the stellar cast, what made headlines was the breathtakingly beautiful music of the film which has been trending on chartbusters ever since its release. Now, in a recent tweet, Mumbai Police used the ‘Doobey’ song to create awareness about cyber safety.

Advertisement

The film dives deep into the complexities of a relationship. From infidelity to depression, the film covers some really sensitive subjects in a beautiful manner. There remains one section that is ready to watch the film again, while the other half felt their time was wasted. Mumbai Police has time and again used Bollywood references to create awareness among the audiences.

Advertisement

Mumbai Police took to their Twitter and using Gehraiyaan’s song reference, they tweeted, “Haan doobey, haan doobey, haan doobey: Your money after you share your OTP! Be aware. Be cyber safe. #GeheriHaiCyberSafety #CyberSafety #CyberCrime”.

Take a look at Mumbai Police’s tweet here:

Haan doobey, haan doobey, haan doobey:

Your money after you share your OTP! Be aware. Be cyber safe.#GeheriHaiCyberSafety #CyberSafety #CyberCrime — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 22, 2022

Reacting to the tweet, a netizen replied, “Haan doobey, haan doobey, haan doobey: your future after you vote for BJP”. Another user replied, “Your money after corrupt cops catch you for no valid reason.” A third user commented, “Khudke havaldar log ko daru peeke bheek mangna band karvaao paile …yesab toh firbi high profile crime hai”.

This isn’t the first time that Mumbai Police have used a Bollywood reference to create awareness, their social media game is always on point and often uses trending memes to make a public statement with their social media portals.

What are your thoughts on Mumbai Police creating an awareness campaign using Doobey on their Twitter handle? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Aryan Khan To Make His Big Bollywood Debut As A Writer In Amazon Prime’s Upcoming Projects?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube