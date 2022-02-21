Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan has received mixed response. Starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa and Siddhant Chaturvedi in leading roles, the film wasn’t relatable for many. Owing to the same, netizens have reacted to a post shared by Amazon Prime that adds the film characters to the list of timeless love. Scroll below for all the details.

Gehraiyaan dives deep into the complexities of a relationship. From infidelity to depression, the film covers some really sensitive subjects in a beautiful manner. There remains one section that is ready to watch the film again, while the other half felt their time was wasted.

Amazon Prime took to their Instagram and shared a list of movies reminiscing timeless love over the years. The thread included Naya Daur (50s), Waqt (60s), Amar Akbar Anthony (70s), Maine Pyar Kiya (80s), Raja Hindustani (90s), Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (00s), Student of the Year (10s) and Gehraiyaan (20s).

Netizens were irked over Deepika Padukone led Gehraiyaan being added in the list. Many took to the comment section and slammed Amazon Prime for the same.

A user wrote, “That last picture… That wasn’t love…. It’s LUST!!! 😂😂 Now all the ones before are timeless pieces. Pls don’t put Gehraiyaan in the same bracket! That’s just foolish”

“Gehraiyan… 😂 Hello… there’s a lot of difference between lust and true love,” wrote another.

A user wrote, “Gehariyaan seriously”

Another commented, “Last slide is a joke guys!”

“Seriously we learnt love from Gehraiyaan. 101 tips to lie??” another slammed.

Check out the viral post below:

What was your take on Gehraiyaan? Let us know in the comments section.

