Women being judged for what they wear or their choice is not something new. Facing the wrath for the same was Gehraiyaan actress Deepika Padukone. While the actress posted a cryptic message when targeted, her co-star, Siddhant Chaturvedi has now responded to the actress being judged.

For those who don’t know, Instagram influencer Freddy Birdy took a dig at the clothes the film’s leading wore during the promotions while commenting on their necklines and hemlines. Read on to know what the actor had to say.

During a recent interaction with Bollywood Bubble, Siddhant Chaturvedi was asked his views on women being ‘reduced to their clothes.’ He was asked his views on the issue keeping in mind the comments directed to his Gehraiyaan co-star Deepika Padukone. The actor said, “Yeah, it was very upsetting. I know what you are talking about. And it’s stupid, yaar. Plug in Sher Aaya Sher’s five verses in it. I was really furious because at this stage, where we have progressed, it’s 2022 and as you say, ‘Kandhe se kandhe mila ke chaliye (men and women should be equal).”

Siddhant Chaturvedi further added, “This film is obviously led by Deepika and the way they put it and they write about it, I mean… Can you not see beyond that? Can you not see the strength of a woman? You cannot see the talent? You are just seeing that. It’s her choice, right? Whatever anybody likes to wear, unke upar hona chahiye na (it should be up to them, right)? It’s a free country.”

The actor concluded, “But just to pick these things out, I think it’s really lame and not in good taste. It’s really sad. Kya kar sakte hai (What can we do)? It’s their problem, it’s in their head, so can’t help it.”

Several celebrities, as well as netizens, have been vocal in their thoughts regarding actresses being judged for their fashion choice.

Talking about Gehraiyaan, the Shakun Batra directorial starred Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. The film was released on Amazon Prime Video earlier this month to positive reviews.

