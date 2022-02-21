The awards season is here and we got to see big names being bestowed prestigious awards at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022. The winner names of the Dadasaheb Phalke IFF Awards were declared during a star-studded ceremony on Sunday night in Mumbai.

While Ranveer Singh was crowned Best Actor for his part as Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s 83, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani won the critics’ awards for their stellar performance in Shershaah. This biographical war film by Vishnuvardhan also took home the awards for Best Film.

Veteran actress Asha Parekh was honoured for her outstanding contribution to the film industry at the Dadasaheb Phalke IFF Awards 2022. Television much-loved show, Anupama also took home an award for Best Television series while its leading lady, Rupali Ganguly was labelled promising actress in television series.

Want to know who made it to the winners’ list? Well, scroll below and check out who won what at the Dadasaheb Phalke IFF Awards 2022 here:

Outstanding Contribution To Film Industry – Asha Parekh

Best International Feature Film – Another Round

Best Director – Ken Ghosh for State of Siege: Temple Attack

Best Cinematographer – Jayakrishna Gummadi for Haseena Dillruba

Best Actor in Supporting Role – Satish Kaushik for Kaagaz

Best Actress in Supporting Role – Lara Dutta for Bell Bottom

Best Actor in a Negative Role – Aayush Sharma for Antim: The Final Truth

People’s Choice Best Actor – Abhimanyu Dassani

People’s Choice Best Actress – Radhika Madan

Best Film – Shershaah

Best Actor – Ranveer Singh for 83

Best Actress – Kriti Sanon for Mimi

Best Debut – Ahan Shetty for Tadap

Film Of The Year – Pushpa: The Rise

Best Web Series – Candy

Best Actor in Web Series – Manoj Bajpayee for The Family Man 2

Best Actress in Web Series – Raveena Tandon for Aranyak

Best Playback Singer Male – Vishal Mishra

Best Playback Singer Female – Kanika Kapoor

Best Short Film – Pauli

Television Series of The Year – Anupama

Best Actor in Television Series – Shaheer Sheikh for Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi

Best Actress in Television Series – Shraddha Arya for Kundali Bhagya

Critics Best Film – Sardar Udham

Critics Best Actor – Sidharth Malhotra for Shershaah

Critics Best Actress – Kiara Advani for Shershaah

Most Promising Actor in Television Series – Dheeraj Dhoopar

Most Promising Actress in Television Series – Rupali Ganguly

What are your thoughts on the Dadasaheb Phalke IFF Awards 2022 winners? Let us know who you think deserved the win (or not) in the comments below.

