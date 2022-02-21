Advertisement
While Ranveer Singh was crowned Best Actor for his part as Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s 83, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani won the critics’ awards for their stellar performance in Shershaah. This biographical war film by Vishnuvardhan also took home the awards for Best Film.
Advertisement
Veteran actress Asha Parekh was honoured for her outstanding contribution to the film industry at the Dadasaheb Phalke IFF Awards 2022. Television much-loved show, Anupama also took home an award for Best Television series while its leading lady, Rupali Ganguly was labelled promising actress in television series.
Trending
Want to know who made it to the winners’ list? Well, scroll below and check out who won what at the Dadasaheb Phalke IFF Awards 2022 here:
Outstanding Contribution To Film Industry – Asha Parekh
Best International Feature Film – Another Round
Best Director – Ken Ghosh for State of Siege: Temple Attack
Best Cinematographer – Jayakrishna Gummadi for Haseena Dillruba
Best Actor in Supporting Role – Satish Kaushik for Kaagaz
Best Actress in Supporting Role – Lara Dutta for Bell Bottom
Best Actor in a Negative Role – Aayush Sharma for Antim: The Final Truth
People’s Choice Best Actor – Abhimanyu Dassani
People’s Choice Best Actress – Radhika Madan
Best Film – Shershaah
Best Actor – Ranveer Singh for 83
Best Actress – Kriti Sanon for Mimi
Best Debut – Ahan Shetty for Tadap
Film Of The Year – Pushpa: The Rise
Best Web Series – Candy
Best Actor in Web Series – Manoj Bajpayee for The Family Man 2
Best Actress in Web Series – Raveena Tandon for Aranyak
Best Playback Singer Male – Vishal Mishra
Best Playback Singer Female – Kanika Kapoor
Best Short Film – Pauli
Television Series of The Year – Anupama
Best Actor in Television Series – Shaheer Sheikh for Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi
Best Actress in Television Series – Shraddha Arya for Kundali Bhagya
Critics Best Film – Sardar Udham
Critics Best Actor – Sidharth Malhotra for Shershaah
Critics Best Actress – Kiara Advani for Shershaah
Most Promising Actor in Television Series – Dheeraj Dhoopar
Most Promising Actress in Television Series – Rupali Ganguly
What are your thoughts on the Dadasaheb Phalke IFF Awards 2022 winners? Let us know who you think deserved the win (or not) in the comments below.
Must Read: Vicky Kaushal Trolled Over Old Video Saying He’s “Petrified Of Palaces Turned Into Hotels”; Netizens Mock His Wedding With Katrina Kaif!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube
Advertisement.
Advertisement