Often actors say something but end up doing something contradicting years later. Little did Vicky Kaushal know one of his old statements would go viral and he’ll be mocked over it. The latest stir is regarding the Uri actor getting married to Katrina Kaif at a fort in Barwara. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Vicky tied the knot with girlfriend Katrina Kaif in a hush-hush wedding at Six Senses Fort in Barwara. Netizens went gaga over the location and it was reported that per night cost of their suites was in lakhs. But did you know? The actor had once revealed that he gets petrified with locations like palaces with history?

During the promotions of Bhoot: The Haunted Ship in 2020, Vicky Kaushal had said, “I am very, actually, petrified of hotels that are like palaces turned into hotels, heritage hotels, where you can sense some kind of history over there.”

A Reddit user by the name Bolly Blinds n Gossip posted the video and then cut to pictures of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s lavish wedding at a palace-like hotel.

“Happy Wife, Happy Life,” read the caption of the post that garnered funny reactions by many.

“HAHAHA that is so funny. One of my favorite video of his is when they ask him about the proposal he did to Katrina at an awards show before they got together, and Vicky said something along the lines that Katrina will get married, he will get married but they will have different wedding invitations,” a user wrote.

Another joked, “Everything Vicky said before the TapeCast interview is no longer relevant to him lol”

A user wrote, “He is scared of big hotels that looks like palace, and then he ended up getting married in the Six Senses Fort Barwara which is like a palace of a hotel. I remember seeing a Katrina interview that she always wanted to go there, so that was more on her side.”

Check out the post below:

Well, we don’t know about Vicky Kaushal after seeing this but Katrina Kaif surely enjoyed her dream wedding!

