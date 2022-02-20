Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor recently celebrated his 75th birthday with the entire Kapoor clan. His daughters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor were also present at the birthday bash. Now it seems the veteran actor is a bit unwell. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Randhir was supposed to attend the North East India launch of the Raj Kapoor book which is held today. The event is part of the celebration of 50 years of Arunachal Pradesh. Filmmaker Rahul Rawail, who had helmed films like Arjun and Betaab, had penned the book Raj Kapoor-The Master At Work and he is also present at the event.

Advertisement

Rahul Mittra, who recently made a film Torbaaz with Sanjay Dutt, is Arunachal Pradesh’s brand advisor. As per the ETimes report, Mittra confirmed the absence of Randhir Kapoor and said that he is unwell hence he couldn’t attend the book launch event. “It was Randhir’s birthday on February 15. He got a bit over-excited and tired. The doctors advised him to not indulge in travelling, especially by a chopper.”

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor too had shared a video message that he’s having a bit of a health issue, hence he’s unable to attend. However, he assured me that he will come to AP in future.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Assembly Speaker Dorjee Sona were present at Rahul Rawail’s book launch event. Sanjay Dutt and Imtiaz Ali were also present at the event.

For the unversed, Randhir Kapoor is the eldest of Raj Kapoor’s children. He is well known for his appearance in films like Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Jawani Diwani among others. Randhir married Babita in 1971 but the couple separated after a few years.

The veteran actor once even spoke about how his both daughters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are settled in their life. Talking to the publication, he said, “My children are settled. In fact, both my daughters are wealthier than I am and I keep asking them to adopt me as their father so that I can also be rich. I still meet Babita for dinner sometimes. We eat and laugh. That is the way we are.”

Must Read: Exclusive! Sanya Malhotra Wants To Make Dance Reels With Neighbour Hrithik Roshan: “I Hope I Meet Him In The Lift & Say, ‘Sir Big Fan’”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube