Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha is one of those Bollywood movies which were heavily affected by the 2-year long pandemic. As its release date was recently postponed to August 11th to avoid a clash with KGF Chapter 2 and Beast, it now stands as a competition to Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan which is slated to release on the same day. A recent report suggests that a clash between the two movies is inevitable unless Aamir’s film is pushed to another date yet again.

For the unversed, Laal Singh Chaddha is an upcoming drama film which is inspired by Tom Hanks’ Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. The movie features Kareena Kapoor Khan and south Indian actor Naga Chaitanya in key roles and is being directed by Advait Chandan. Aamir is the lead actor and one of the producers on this film which was initially announced in the year 2019.

A few weeks back, the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha had announced through social media that they were pushing the release date because parts of the film were yet to be finished. According to a report by Bollywood Life, since the movie now stands against Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, the makers have made an effort to see what can be done about the box office clash.

A source close to the development told them that Laal Singh Chaddha makers have sent feelers to Akshay Kumar but the latter is highly unlikely to move their release date. Since the movie is titled Raksha Bandhan, they want the film to hit theatres on August 11th as the auspicious festival itself falls on that day this year.

The same source also suggests that Akshay Kumar is quite confident about his mass appeal which is why he might go forward with the same release date even if it clashes with Laal Singh Chaddha.

