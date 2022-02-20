Zaira Wasim left the entire country in disbelief when she quit showbiz. The actress who rose to fame with Aamir Khan starrer Dangal, did so to connect with her god. She felt that her career was being a distraction and The Sky Is Pink marked her last film. The former member of B’Town is criticizing the Hijab row. Scroll below for details!

There’s an uproar all across the country after Muslim girls were not allowed to give exams as they refused to remove their Hijab. The incident took place in Udupi and the matter has irked reactions from all across the country. While the case is ongoing at Karnataka High Court, even International star like Bella Hadid has criticized the act.

Now, former actress Zaira Wasim took to her Facebook and shared her opinion on the matter. In a lengthy note, the Dangal star began, “The inherited notion of hijab being a choice is an ill-informed one. It’s often either a construct of convenience or ignorance. Hijab isn’t a choice but an obligation in Islam. Likewise, a woman who wears the hijab is fulfilling an obligation enjoined upon her by the God she loves and has submitted herself to.”

Zaira Wasim continued, “I, as a woman who wears the hijab, with gratitude and humility, resent and resist this entire system where women are being stopped and harassed for merely carrying out a religious commitment.”

“Stacking this bias against Muslim women and setting up systems where they should have to decide between education and hijab or to give up either is an absolute injustice. You’re attempting to compel them to make a very specific choice that feeds your agenda and then criticises them while they’re imprisoned in what you’ve constructed. There is no other option to encourage them to choose differently. What is this if not a bias with people who confirm it acting in support of it? On top of all this, building a facade that all this is being done in the name of empowerment is even worse when it is quite exactly the opposite of that. Sad,” Zaira Wasim concluded.

