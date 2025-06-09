Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor had tied the knot on January 22, 1980 after a few years of dating. The duo’s onscreen chemistry transcended beautifully offscreen and they are still hailed as one of the most endearing couples of tinsel town. However, did you know that once, Neetu had accidentally yelled at her father-in-law Raj Kapoor while she was dating Rishi? The story is both funny but embarrassing at the same time.

When Neetu Kapoor Yelled At Her Father-In-Law Raj Kapoor Accidentally

According to The Times Of India, in Ritu Nanda’s book, Neetu Kapoor shared an anecdote when she mistook Raj Kapoor’s voice for his son Rishi Kapoor. It all happened after the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress was upset with her then-boyfriend for getting drunk. She called him up with the intention of giving him a firing.

However, instead of Rishi Kapoor, his father, Raj Kapoor had picked up the phone which the actress was not aware of at all. Neetu Kapoor was quoted to reveal, “Once when I was dating my husband, he was very drunk when he went home. I was very angry with him. I called him up and fired him on the phone. I was stunned when I heard from the other end, only one sentence, ‘Don’t you see a difference in the voice between a father and a son?’ Their voices were so similar and I was very embarrassed.”

When Rishi Kapoor Had This Heartwarming Gesture For Neetu Kapoor’s Mother

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor were an actual example of togetherness. While Neetu and her mother were over the moon after the Mulk actor proposed the former, she was also upset because she was the sole breadwinner of the house. Neetu was skeptical of leaving her mother all alone after her wedding to the late actor.

On this, Rishi Kapoor was quick to offer Neetu Kapoor’s mother Rajee to come stay with them after their marriage. The couple had a grand wedding at the Golf Course in Mumbai’s Chembur area. They welcomed two children, actor Ranbir Kapoor and jewelry designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: When Rekha Spoke About Remarriage After Mukesh Agarwal’s Death: ‘Why Can’t I Marry A Woman?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News