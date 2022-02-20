Kangana Ranaut is known for her unfiltered voice. From calling out ‘movie mafia’ to slamming filmmaker Karan Johar, she’s always bluntly raised her points. A controversy was stirred after she criticized a small girl mimicking Alia Bhatt from Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress now predicts the failure of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.

There has been a lot of discussion regarding the casting of Gangubai. Many felt that Alia was too young to suit the character. Many even shared how Kangana or someone like Vidya Balan would have been apt for the role. Well, if nothing else, the Queen actress agrees to the casting part.

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories and slammed Alia Bhatt and included Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She wrote, “This Friday 200 crores will be burnt to ashes at the box office… For a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki Pari (who likes to keep a British passport). Because Papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act… biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting…”

Adding to it Kangana Ranaut explained, “Ye nahi sudhrenge. No wonders screens are going to South and Hollywood films. Bollywood is destined to doom jab tak movie mafia has power.”

It seems Kangana is hinting at father Mahesh Bhatt as the ‘movie mafia daddy’. For the unversed, Alia Bhatt once revealed that she wasn’t casting vote at elections because she owned a British Passport. She also promised dual citizenship but that concept isn’t yet welcomed in India.

Well, only time will tell if Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is a hit or miss at the box office.

Do you agree with Kangana Ranaut that the casting choice of Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is wrong?

