For the longest time, it has been Kangana Ranaut vs Bollywood. The actress has multiple times called out Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor amongst others over nepotism. She also has been taking multiple digs as she recently said she wants to have KJo in her upcoming show, Lock Upp. Amidst it all, she now claims she doesn’t have a problem with nepotism.

Advertisement

As most know, Ekta Kapoor is coming up with her reality show, Lock Upp. It will be something out of the box, uncensored and will witness controversial celebrities in the jail format, hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Poonam Pandey, Nisha Rawal, Priyank Sharma, Vikas Gupta are amongst other members who are listed as the probable contestants.

Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories and shared a video of her talking about her issue with Nepotism. The actress could be heard saying, “Nepotism was never my problem. The problem was ganging up on outsiders because of nepotism. There is a difference. If you are doing your job quietly, no problem.”

Kangana Ranaut continued, “But to say ‘ye outsider hain, ye yaha nahi hone chahiye because ye humare baap dada ki jagah hai (these are outsiders and shouldn’t be here because this is our forefathers’ place), isn’t it wrong? Ekta has never been a part of a bully gang, that I can assure you.”

Check out the viral video shared by Kangana below:

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut starrer Lock Upp will begin on 27th February. The show will witness its premiere on Alt Balaji and MX Player.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Akshay Kumar Continues To Be The ‘Meme Lord’ Recreating The ‘Crotch Grabbing’ Meme In Bachchhan Paandey

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube