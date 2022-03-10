Sunny Leone is one of the most followed actresses of Bollywood. Before stepping into the world of glamour, Sunny was known for his boldness and making adult films. But moving on from her past, Sunny is now a successful actress of Bollywood and is loved by many. That apart, Sunny also enjoys a massive fan following on her social media one of which was terrorist Osama Bin Laden.

Advertisement

Throwback to the time when American commandos killed Osama Bin Laden in Pakistan and media reports stated that he had a large collection of Sunny Leone’s videos in his abode Abortabad house.

Advertisement

According to the latest media reports, when Sunny Leone learned about her ‘dangerous’ fan, she looked shocked. The Ragini MMS actress couldn’t believe the reports at first and broke into laughter after learning about it. DNA India quoted Sunny Leone saying, “’I thought it was just a joke. I didn’t think much about it’.

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone also opened up about her decisions in life. She told India.com, “The steps that I have taken with standing up is just being truthful and owning what I have done in my life. I know that my choices in life are not what other people would make and I wouldn’t want them to make those choices but being true to myself was the best thing I could do to my life as standing up for myself. The rest just fell in place. I wasn’t lying to myself and I wasn’t lying to others about who I am.”

On the work front, Sunny Leone is also set to make her OTT debut with crime-thriller show Anamika, which will stream on MX Player from today, i.e., March 10. The web show is helmed by Vikram Bhatt.

Must Read: When Alia Bhatt Felt Bad For Shah Rukh Khan For A Genuine Concern & It’s Something People Around Him Should Be Worried About

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube