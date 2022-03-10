Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed has gained some massive fan following since her stint on the Karan Johar hosted show back in 2021. However, now it looks like more than her work, Urfi is presently known for her bold fashion statements.

Advertisement

The actress who is also is a big fashion enthusiast often shares her sizzling pics on her social media account. However, more than likes, Urfi is mostly targeted to brutal trolling by the netizens. Well, the fashion lover has once again stepped out in some ‘happening’ bold outfits that has set social media on fire.

Advertisement

So, recently, actress and fashion influencer Urfi Javed was once again snapped in a unique bold outfit. A reel uploaded features Urfi, wearing what appears to be a set of chains and locks as a top. It is to be noted that this top is completely backless with just the chain circling and dangling around her neck. She matched the top with a black risque skirt. She completed the outfit by wearing white high heels and some blush-filled makeup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

While the reel went viral on the Instagram platform, many users came up to troll the actress. One user said, “A gai galiyan khanay “. Another user said, “Isko koi jail mein kyon nai dal dete …worst se bhi worst “. While one user commented, “Indian Culture ko Badnaam Kar Rahi Hai ya ladki 😡 isko to jail mai dal dena chahiye Besharam ladki😡 “, another said, “Iss chapri ko bhav dena band karo ab “.

Well, looks like the queen ain’t bothered about what the trolls have to say to her!

Meanwhile, back in October while talking about getting constantly trolled, Urfi had said, “Because of the constant trolling, and that too it happens at such a large extent that I would have killed myself. But ‘What doesn’t kills you only makes you stronger’. So that has made me much more confident! And nonetheless, these trolls are people that I don’t even know. And if I get disturbed with comments from people that I don’t even know so how will I survive?”

For more such amazing updates, make sure to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Urfi Javed & Rakhi Sawant Pose Together For Paps; Netizens Joke, “Guru Aur Chela Ek Sath”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube