Rakhi Sawant has earned the title of ‘entertainment queen’ for herself. Whether it is the Bigg Boss house or the red carpet with Ranveer Singh, she always manages to amuse fans. On the other hand, Urfi Javed is known for her ‘atrangi’ fashion avatars. But imagine when they both meet? Scroll below for some exciting details.

It was yesterday that Urfi and Rakhi were seen in the same screens. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant was dressed in an animal print bardot style top and paired it up with a black pencil skirt. Sawant wore an orange co-ord set that included a bralette and matching leggings. Both the actresses completed their looks with complimenting bags.

Video of their union is going viral all over. Rakhi Sawant could even be seen offering a soft drink to Urfi Javed and in fact, makes her drink it herself. She also ends up taking a sip from the same glass as she says, “bohot pyaas lagi hai, baap re.”

Urfi Javed initially said no but ends up taking a sip. She then goes on to pose for the camera alongside Rakhi Sawant. Netizens have hilarious reactions to the video as they have pointed out two unusual people coming together.

A netizen wrote, “Dono ik jesi h…pgliya”

Another commented, “Do pagal aurtein ek saath”

A user wrote, “2 namunies in 1 frame”

“Guru Or chela ek sath…internally rkhi saying pani pi le or thoda mehnt kr mere jesa bn jayegi,” a comment read.

Another joked, “Rakhi Sawant n Rakhi Sawant lite”

Take a look at the viral video below:

Well, that has surely left us amused. How about you?

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant was recently spotted at the ITA Awards. The actress had a gala time on the red carpet with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

