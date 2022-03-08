One of the youngest fashion powerhouses in the industry, Masaba Gupta has been ruling our hearts for over a decade now. Her flagship Netflix Original Masaba Masaba gave us an up-close and personal sneak peek into the power icon’s life and was received with love by her ardent fans and followers.

Advertisement

The popularity of Season 1 only meant that the second season of the show was one of the most anticipated editions in all of OTT history. With the first look of the show out today, fans have not been able to contain their excitement!

Advertisement

Double the drama and double the fashion, she unveiled the first look of season 2 on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

In an empowering post on social media, everyone’s favourite fashion icon, took to her social media to post the first look of the show. She wrote, “Season 1 was about being a HOT MESS – Season 2 is about world domination! It’s Time to be KING. Twice the drama, twice the passion, and as always… a whole lot of fashion! Me & Ma being ourselves in Season 2 of #MasabaMasaba, arriving soon on Netflix.”

Even as we obsess over how regal Masaba looks on the throne, crown in place and covered in a leopard print outfit, we cannot help but wait for more details on Masaba Masaba Season 2!

Must Read: Urfi Javed & Rakhi Sawant Pose Together For Paps; Netizens Joke, “Guru Aur Chela Ek Sath”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube