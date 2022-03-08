Lock Upp is creating a lot of noise over contestants like Munawar Faruqui, Nisha Rawal and Poonam Pandey making revelations each day. But this time, it is about Payal Rohatgi who’s always been a Modi bhakt but has failed to answer who’s the President Of India. Netizens are as always what they do best, trolling the actress.

As most know, Payal has fallen into legal trouble multiple times. There have been arrests over her hate speech on social media. The actress has made religious statements in the past that created a lot of controversies.

In the latest episode of Lock Upp, contestants were playing a General Knowledge quiz. When the question of the current President of India popped up, Payal Rohatgi couldn’t remember the name. Just not that, even Poonam Pandey and Nisha Rawal failed to answer the question!

That surely comes across as a shock, isn’t it? Lock Upp viewers have taken to Twitter and even shamed Payal Rohatgi, Poonam Pandey and Nisha Rawal over being celebrities and spreading such an influence.

The trolling for Payal was witnessed more so because she time and again, speaks on political issues.

A troll took to Twitter and wrote, “So called Right wing Pro woman, don’t even know who is the current president of India.”

Another tweeted, “Ok So Payal Rohatgi doesn’t know who’s the President of India. Like Seriously why’re these people called Celebs?”

“Social media pr #payalrohatgi itna gyan pelti hai google se copy paste krke😂And GK Quiz me ek answer ni aara tha.. Payal didi to president name bhi modi hi bata deti 😂😂President name tk ni pata,” wrote another.

Social media pr #payalrohatgi itna gyan pelti hai google se copy paste krke😂 And GK Quiz me ek answer ni aara tha.. Payal didi to president name bhi modi hi bata deti 😂😂

A Lock Upp viewer tweeted, “Who all are watching #LockUpp Some great contestants who don’t even know Who is currently President of India? Who was founder of Azad hind fauj That too coming from people who preach #Nationalism to others #payalrohatgi”

Who all are watching #LockUpp

Some great contestants who don't even know

Who is currently President of India?

Well, one cannot deny that this is shameful but we hope Payal Rohatgi and Poonam Pandey have now enlightened themselves!

