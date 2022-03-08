Kangana Ranaut’s reality show, Lock Upp has been getting a lot of attention for its controversial contestants and fresh concept. Among all the participants, Anjali Arora has been receiving a maximum number of responses as her dance reel on Kacha Badam was viral. Recently, during a task, contestants were asked to reveal a secret from their life that will help them to save them from eliminations.

Arora is a social media influencer and model who has a whopping 10 million followers on Instagram. Even the host, the Manikarnika star was in shock to know she has so much fan following. Anjali has also been featured in several Haryanvi and Punjabi music videos, while she also runs her own YouTube channel where she shares glimpses of her personal life.

In a recent promo of Lock Upp shared on AltBalaji’s Instagram, Kangana Ranaut asks Anjali Arora to reveal a secret that will save her from the elimination. The social media influencer then goes on to reveal an incident when she was in a dire need of money and took money from her hotel receptionist, while she was in Russia.

Anjali Arora said, “December mei main Russia gayi thi, toh abhi tak mera koi relationship nahi raha, kuch bhi nahi raha. So ek ye attraction thi receptionist ke sath. toh maine receptionist se 5000 Rubel (Rs 2,978) liye the. Saturday night thi waha par, toh usne mujhe offer kiya party ke liye, toh usdin merko just paise chahiye the toh, maine mang liye aur usne de bhi diye. Aur ratko hum party mei gaye the. Ye shayad na mere kisi dost ko pata hai, i dont know, mummy papa isko dekh ke kya judge karnege.”

Although Kangana was pleased with her response, but netizens weren’t too satisfied. Reacting to her secret a user wrote, “Secret kya hai, woh toh bolo pagalet,” anohter user wrote, “Vahh kya secret tha… Panchtantra ki kahani bilkul,” a third user commented, “Yeh koi raaz nhi hota hai paise Lena yeh to adhiktar log lete rehte hai, bas Anjali sidharth ko befaltu ka save karna tha,” a fourth user wrote, “Yeh kaisa secret hua bhai?.”

Let us know in the comments below what do you think about Lock Upp contestant Anjali Arora’s secret?

