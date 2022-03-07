Karan Kundrra has been making a lot of headlines ever since git out of Bigg Boss 15 house. Recently, he made an appearance as a jailor for Kangana Ranaut hosted the reality show Lock Upp and a promo of his appearance went viral on social media. His presence in the reality show has ignited a lot of curiosity for the intriguing show.

The actor has managed to shatter the watch time record of the show garnering more than 5 Lakh views. Fans of the actor are quite thrilled over his appearance on the controversial reality show. But did you know how much he earns through the show? Scroll down to know.

Bollywood Life report claims, citing a source, that Karan Kundrra is paid for every appearance on the show. “Karan Kundrra is getting between two to three lakh for every outing as the jailor of Lock Upp. It is not a very high amount but the fact is that Karan Kundrra’s tenure on the show is not definite. He might quit mid-way,” said the source. The actor is also quite busy with other work commitments like music videos and is exploring a number of opportunities on the acting front.

Meanwhile, the music video Rula Deti Hai featuring Kundrra and his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash hit Youtube a couple of days ago and is going viral. Fans absolutely loved their chemistry in the love ballad. It’s a heartbreaking number sung by Yaseer Desai.

The Naagin 6 actress heaped praises on the emotional number saying that the song is not just visually appealing but also song-wise. Calling it an intense number, she said that she will be playing the song on loop.

On working with Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash said to ETimes, “Even though we were filming a breakup track, Karan and I had a blast shooting together. We would always talk about taking a trip to Goa in the BB 15 and ended up going there, but for work. We filmed in Goa at stunning locations and it was a treat working with him and the team.”

