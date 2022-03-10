Bollywood’s ace actor and king of all hearts, Shah Rukh Khan has given us many amazing blockbusters to reminisce on. The actor has gained fame, love, and immense respect due to his hard work. However, did you know that the actor usually skips his meals? Well, Alia Bhatt makes some interesting revelations.

Advertisement

Yup! you have read that absolutely right. Our King Khan skips a lot of his meals. This little secret was revealed by his Dear Zindagi co-star Alia Bhatt during an interview. Read on to know the whole scoop.

Advertisement

In an old conversation with the Indian Express, Alia Bhatt talked about the one thing she does not like about SRK. The actress said, “There is nothing that I hate about him. But there is something that I felt bad about. He doesn’t eat at all. Let me tell you an incident. Onsets, it was always very quiet. No one was allowed to speak. We used to have heavy scenes and long takes and lots of dialogues and we used to run through the whole scene. Suddenly in between, I could hear a growl and I could sense that it was coming from his (SRK) stomach. Then we used to give him biscuits. He drinks a lot of coffee. I also drink coffee but I also have my food. So I used to feel bad about that and I used to tell him that he should eat.”

Continuing to ahead Alia Bhatt also explained how it felt to work with Shah Rukh Khan. She said, “He is very cool. He is not strict at all. He treats everyone equally on sets. We spoke about everything. Our thoughts and behaviour are similar. The gist of our emotions is the same. The way we carry them out is different.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has won millions of hearts with her recently released film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress will be next seen in RRR directed by S. S. Rajamouli. The movie is all set for its release on 25th March 2022. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is busy working on his upcoming film Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham

For more such amazing updates, make sure to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor & Mahesh Bhatt Together Roast Alia Bhatt By Calling Her An ‘Alien’, She Says “My Father & He Bond On This”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube