Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt never fails to win our hearts over and over again through her films and not to miss out, on her heart-melting looks. The actress is presently attaining all the attention and applause after her recent release Gangubai Kathiawadi.

While millions of fans out there are bonkers over the Highway actress’ looks and facial features, her own boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and Mahesh Bhatt take hilarious digs at her looks. Below is everything you need to know!

Recently, Alia Bhatt was seen in a conversation with Barkha Dutt during We The Women, The global Townhall 2022. During this, the actress was joined by her father Mahesh Bhatt, who opened up about his bond with Alia’s boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. He said, “I and Ranbir often say that she is a bit of an enigma. She’s an ET (extra-terrestrial) that’s come to us and will remain a mystery. Let this rare bird be. Don’t put her in a cage or try to define her. She is as mysterious as life. One day she was born to us and she remains an enigma to us.”

Continuing on the topic, Alia Bhatt gave her reaction saying, “It’s strange. Ranbir says that to me all the time. And this is the first time I’ve heard my father say it to me. He says this to me. You’re a strange person, a strange being. He says that a lot. You’re an alien. How are you? You’re an alien.” The Gangubai actress also said, ” I don’t probe too much. I find it cute, so I just blush and I take it in. Even when Ranbir looks at my childhood photos, he says “look at your eyes. God, you’re an alien. What is this? What are these eyes?” So he’s seeing something.. so my father and he bond on this.”

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. The movie also starred Ajay Devgan, Seema Pahwa, Varun Kapoor, Shanthanu Maheshwari, and many other actors and was a huge success at the Box office. Apart from this, the actress is all set to star in SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

