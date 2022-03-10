Janhvi Kapoor isn’t just a great actress but also a fashion diva. The gen Z actress never misses an opportunity to turn heads with her chic fashion choices. The Dhadak actress was spotted exiting her pilates classes a while ago in Mumbai and got trolled for b*tt while netizens compared her curves with Barbie. Scroll below to read the scoop.

This isn’t the first time that Janhvi is trolled for her fashion wardrobe or physical appearance; trolls often target Bollywood divas no matter what they do or wear. But if you would ask us, it is Janhvi’s world and we are all living in it. We stan her fashion choices and totally adore her chic wardrobe.

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted exiting her pilates classes wearing a pair of purple leggings and styled it with a holographic silver bomber jacket. Janhvi styled black sneakers with her gym attire and wore a face mask too. She kept her hair open with middle parting falling over her face and graciously waved at the paparazzi.

Take a look at Janvhi Kapoor’s video here:

Reacting to Janhvi Kapoor’s video, a user commented, “Malaika Bhabi se inspire ho rhi hai 😂😂😂” A second user commented, “Bhai pillow bhar diya h kya 😂” A third user commented, “Butts faker than BARBIE 👏” A fourth user commented, “LHS = RHS Perfect explained by janhvi kapoor.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will be seen in films ‘Good Luck Jerry’, ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’ and ‘Dostana 2’.

What are your thoughts on the Dostana actress getting trolled for her gym appearance? Tell us in the comments below.

