Sony’s famous talk show The Kapil Sharma Show and its episodes are something that every Indian awaits to binge on every weekend. The show is very well known for its comedian host, celebrities, and some B-town gossips. Talking about one such instance, the show’s host Kapil recently uploaded an uncensored video from an episode that featured Kartik Aaryan and the team of his recent release Dhamaka.

So, in the uploaded video of the show, Kapil Sharma was seen asking Kartik Aaryan about the rumours of him being paid in loads for his upcoming movie Shehzada.

In the clip we see Kapil Sharma asking, “Aapki sachi mein fees zyada ho gayi hai ya film ka title aapne dekha Shehzada hai toh aapne zyada maang li.” Reacting to Kapil’s question Kartik Aaryan blushed and replied, “Paaji aisa hota toh har picture ka naam Shehzada rakhta main.”

Ahead in the video, we then see the host of the show also ended up asking the actor about the allegations that were put on him during his abrupt exit from Karan Johar’s Dostana 2. Referring to the movie’s name, Kapil asked, “Aap pe ek aur ilzaam hai ki aapko dostana raas nahi aata. Yeh ilzaam sahi hai.” Replying back to his question and while once again blushing, Kartik said, “Nahi, yeh bhi jhooth hai.”

Indeed the cutest yet smart way to dodge all the questions, Kartik!

For the unversed, Kartik made his exit from Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 due to his rift with the filmmaker because of creative differences, time clashes, and ‘unprofessional’ attitude.

Recently, it was reported that Karan Johar has completely shelved the idea of making Dostana 2 because it was consuming a lot of time to revamp the film and things were taking longer than expected after Kartik’s exit.

